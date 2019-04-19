Roark (1-0) got the win against the Padres on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking two as the Reds topped San Diego 4-1.

It was a solid effort from the veteran right-hander, as Roark managed to hold the Padres to just a single run before exiting the contest after throwing 86 pitches. He now owns a solid 3.60 ERA through his first four starts, although his 1.55 WHIP and .295 opponent batting average suggest he's perhaps a bit fortunate to not be sporting a higher ERA.