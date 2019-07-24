Roark (6-6) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five in a 14-6 victory over the Brewers.

The Reds jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Roark even took the mound, and he cruised from there to his first win in five starts. The right-hander will take a 3.95 ERA and 106:34 K:BB through 107 innings into his next outing Monday, at home against the Pirates.