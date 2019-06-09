Roark (4-5) allowed four runs on six hits over five innings to take the loss at Philadelphia on Saturday. He struck out four and walked two.

Roark ran into trouble in the first inning as he was unable to hold a 1-0 lead and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk. The 32-year-old needed 92 pitches to get through five frames and gave up four runs in his second straight start. Roark has a 3.74 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB through 67.1 innings and should take the mound against the Rangers next weekend.