Roark is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Pirates.

Roark was originally scheduled to get the ball for Monday's series opener, but the return of Alex Wood (back) on Sunday will allow the Reds to push their rotation back by a day. Following a blowup start against the Rockies earlier in the month, Roark has rebounded to post a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over his past two starts (10 innings).

