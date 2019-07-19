Roark threw five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking two in a 7-4 defeat for the Reds.

It was a nice rebound effort for the 32-year-old after he got lit up for seven earned by the Rockies in his last start, but it wasn't quite enough to pick up his sixth win of the season. Roark now sports a 3.97 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and a 101:33 K:BB through 102 innings on the season and lines up to take on the Brewers in his next start on the road on Tuesday.