Reds' Tanner Roark: Rocked by Rockies
Roark didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Rockies, surrendering seven runs on 13 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
The game got a very late start after being delayed more than three hours due to rain and lightning, and Roark is probably wishing it had just been postponed entirely. The right-hander has now served up six homers in his last two starts and 11 in his last seven, leading to a 5.09 ERA over that stretch, after managing to keep the ball in the yard completely in his six trips to the mound before that. Roark will try to turn things around in his next start Thursday, at home against the Cards.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.