Roark didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Rockies, surrendering seven runs on 13 hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The game got a very late start after being delayed more than three hours due to rain and lightning, and Roark is probably wishing it had just been postponed entirely. The right-hander has now served up six homers in his last two starts and 11 in his last seven, leading to a 5.09 ERA over that stretch, after managing to keep the ball in the yard completely in his six trips to the mound before that. Roark will try to turn things around in his next start Thursday, at home against the Cards.