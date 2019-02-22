Reds' Tanner Roark: Starting spring training opener
With Sonny Gray not pitching Saturday, the Reds will bump up Roark one inning to get the start, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The only thing that changes for Roark is the ordering. He'll get his one inning of work regardless, and obviously his role for the season is unchanged.
