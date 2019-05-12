Roark will start Tuesday against the Cubs instead of Wednesday as previously scheduled, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds are switching Roark and Sonny Gray in the rotation to keep Roark on a five-day pitching schedule after allowing two runs on seven hits over 12.2 innings during his last two starts. The 32-year-old has a 3.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 37:19 K:BB though eight outings this season.