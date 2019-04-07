Roark gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings during Saturday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Roark again had significant traffic on the basepaths but was able to limit the damage to three runs. The 32-year-old has a 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through his first two starts (9.1 innings) with the Reds. Roark next lines up to take the bump Thursday versus the Marlins.