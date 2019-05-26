Roark (4-3) gave up no runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine through five innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Roark worked his way out of trouble over and over again to pitch a shutout and record his fourth win of the season. He continues to shut down offenses, as he has allowed no home runs and has a 2.32 ERA in May. Roark will make his next start Saturday against the Nationals.