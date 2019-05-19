Reds' Tanner Roark: Strikes out seven in loss
Roark (3-3) gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven through five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.
Roark only gave up two hits but allowed too many free passes to be effective as he only made it through five innings and was charged with the loss. While he's rarely been dominant, the right-hander has a 3-2 record with a 2.92 ERA over the last month. Roark will make his next start Sunday at Wrigley Field.
