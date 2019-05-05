Roark (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across 6.2 innings in a victory against the Giants on Saturday.

This was a very nice way to bounce back after yielding a season-high four runs in his last start. The 32-year-old couldn't quite make it through the seventh, but it was still his longest outing of the year. His seven strikeouts were also a season high. Roark is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 35.1 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled for Thursday on the road against the Athletics.