Roark gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Roark cruised through four innings before giving up a solo home run in the fifth inning. Two walks in the sixth led to an early removal from the game. The right-hander is having a solid June with a 3.71 ERA through five outings. Roark will get his next start Tuesday against the Brewers at Great American Ball Park.