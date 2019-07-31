Roark (6-7) allowed five runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts across 3.1 innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The veteran worked hard to bring his numbers back down after giving up seven runs and 13 hits in a start on July 13, but this outing pretty much ruined any progress he made since then. Actually, it made it worse, as Roark has now allowed 16 runs in his last 18 innings (8.00 ERA). That's raised his overall ERA to 4.24, along with his WHIP to 1.42. Roark, who will start next at home against the Angels on Monday, also has 108 strikeouts in 110.1 innings.