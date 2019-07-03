Reds' Tanner Roark: Surrenders four earned runs
Roark allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.
Roark surrendered three home runs that accounted for all four of his earned runs. While he's managed to keep the ball in the yard fairly effectively for much of the season, his HR/9 jumped to 1.5 across 29.1 June innings. This start didn't instill much confidence he's solved his issues, yet he still has a 3.51 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while striking out 92 batters across 92.1 innings for the season. This was his Roark's final scheduled start prior to the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...