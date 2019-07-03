Roark allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Roark surrendered three home runs that accounted for all four of his earned runs. While he's managed to keep the ball in the yard fairly effectively for much of the season, his HR/9 jumped to 1.5 across 29.1 June innings. This start didn't instill much confidence he's solved his issues, yet he still has a 3.51 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while striking out 92 batters across 92.1 innings for the season. This was his Roark's final scheduled start prior to the All-Star break.