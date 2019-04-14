Reds' Tanner Roark: Takes another no decision
Roark allowed one run on six hits and one walk across 5.1 innings during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals in Mexico. He struck out five and walked one.
Roark gave up a triple to Matt Carpenter to begin the game but was able to strand him at third base and was able to limit the Cardinals to one run. The performance is the 32-year-old's best start of the season but he has yet to complete six innings in his three outings. Roark lines up to start Thursday at San Diego.
