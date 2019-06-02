Roark (4-4) was handed the loss Saturday against the Nationals after giving up four runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

One pitch ended up doing most of the damage against Roark, as Gerardo Parra clubbed a three-run homer during the second inning to put the Nationals in control. Saturday's outing ends a string of five straight outings in which the veteran righty allowed three or fewer runs. The 32-year-old will carry a 3.47 ERA and 1.40 WHIP into Friday's start at Philadelphia.