Roark (5-6) tossed six innings of one-run ball to earn the win Thursday against the Brewers, allowing three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Roark's command was excellent in this one as 24 percent of his pitches went for called strikes. He also induced plenty of weak contact during his outing, with the only real damage against him coming on a Christian Yelich solo home run in the fourth inning. Roark has now tallied back-to-back quality starts to lower his ERA back down to a solid 3.47, which he will look to improve upon further in his next start on the road against the Angels.