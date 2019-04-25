Reds' Tanner Roark: Tough-luck loser against Atlanta
Roark (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds fell 3-1 to Atlanta, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.
The right-hander got taken deep by Ozzie Albies on the first pitch of the game, but Roark settled down after that, and only a fifth inning error by Yasiel Puig stuck him with the loss. Roark will carry a 3.24 ERA and 24:11 K:BB through 25 innings into his next start Monday, on the road against the Mets.
