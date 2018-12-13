Reds' Tanner Roark: Traded to Reds

The Nationals traded Roark to the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for reliever Tanner Rainey.

Washington had made it known that it was looking to shed Roark's salary -- he's projected to make close to $10 million in his final year of arbitration. They found a fit in the pitching-needy Reds, who will likely slot Roark in right behind Luis Castillo in the rotation. Roark's groundball rate fell dramatically last season and his K-rate sunk to 19.2 percent, but he was still a slightly-better-than-average starter. He should be viewed as a streaming option in mixed leagues in 2019.

