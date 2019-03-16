Reds' Tanner Roark: Turns in stellar outing

Roark allowed one hit and struck out eight over five scoreless innings Friday against the Dodgers.

Roark continued his successful spring into Friday's start, hurling five strong frames and limiting the number of baserunners to just one. The 32-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.51 ERA with 19 punchouts over 14.1 innings so far in spring games.

