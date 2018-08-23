Trammell went 0-for-2 with two runs, a walk, a strikeout and three steals Tuesday for High-A Daytona.

He missed 10 days in the middle of August with a concussion, but is healthy and back to swiping bases for the Tortugas. Trammell took home MVP honors in this year's Futures Game, but is hitting just .235/.323/.341 in the second half of the season. A multi-sport athlete as an amateur, Trammell has shown a surprisingly advanced feel for the game through his first 293 pro games, but he is finally struggling significantly for the first time as a pro in the dog days of summer. He has never posted an OBP lower than .368, so he projects to someday hit first or second in a big-league lineup. That, coupled with plus raw power and 70-grade speed, gives him a very high long-term ceiling. Unfortunately he is moving through the minors a little slower than the typical high-end position player prospect.