Reds' Taylor Trammell: Back from concussion
Trammell went 0-for-2 with two runs, a walk, a strikeout and three steals Tuesday for High-A Daytona.
He missed 10 days in the middle of August with a concussion, but is healthy and back to swiping bases for the Tortugas. Trammell took home MVP honors in this year's Futures Game, but is hitting just .235/.323/.341 in the second half of the season. A multi-sport athlete as an amateur, Trammell has shown a surprisingly advanced feel for the game through his first 293 pro games, but he is finally struggling significantly for the first time as a pro in the dog days of summer. He has never posted an OBP lower than .368, so he projects to someday hit first or second in a big-league lineup. That, coupled with plus raw power and 70-grade speed, gives him a very high long-term ceiling. Unfortunately he is moving through the minors a little slower than the typical high-end position player prospect.
More News
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Out with concussion•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Slumping with Tortugas•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Takes MVP honors in Futures Game•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Named to Futures Game•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Destroying High-A pitching•
-
Reds' Taylor Trammell: Headed to Florida State League•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...