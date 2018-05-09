Trammell is hitting .290/.403/.520 with four home runs, three steals (on seven attempts) and an 18:19 K:BB in 119 plate appearances with High-A Daytona.

The toolsy 20-year-old outfielder is off to a ridiculous start in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League, tapping into big-time power (.230 ISO) sooner than many evaluators expected while also showcasing an elite approach. The one blemish is his success rate on the bases, but he was 41-for-53 on stolen-base attempts last year and has graded out as a plus-plus runner, so that should normalize as the season goes on. He is easily a top 20 prospect for dynasty leagues and figures to enter 2019 inside the top 10.