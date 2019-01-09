Trammell was invited to the Reds' major-league spring training Wednesday.

Trammell has yet to play above High-A, so it would be a surprise to see him debut at any point this season, let alone at the start of the year. Still, the invitation indicates good things about the team's excitement for his future, and he should get valuable development time with the Reds' major-league coaching staff.

