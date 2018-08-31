Trammell leads a delegation of seven Reds playing in the Arizona Fall League for Scottsdale.

Also joining Trammell in Scottsdale from the Reds are infielders Shed Long and Alfredo Rodriguez, catcher Mark Kolozsvary, and pitchers Tommy Bergjans, Ty Boyles, Alex Powers and Wyatt Strahan. Trammell clearly rates highest among the Reds players going, and Long has also had his moments as a prospect with some power.

