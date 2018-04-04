Trammell will begin the season with High-A Daytona.

This was essentially a given, as Trammell hit .281/.368/.450 with 13 home runs and 41 steals (on 53 attempts) in 129 games at Low-A last year. He is the Reds' second-best prospect (behind Nick Senzel) and has a unique combination of game-changing speed, an ability to hit for power and an ability to hit for a high average. If Trammell handles the pitcher-friendly Florida State League the same way he handled Midwest League pitching, he could get a taste of Double-A before the end of the campaign.