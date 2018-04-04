Reds' Taylor Trammell: Headed to Florida State League
Trammell will begin the season with High-A Daytona.
This was essentially a given, as Trammell hit .281/.368/.450 with 13 home runs and 41 steals (on 53 attempts) in 129 games at Low-A last year. He is the Reds' second-best prospect (behind Nick Senzel) and has a unique combination of game-changing speed, an ability to hit for power and an ability to hit for a high average. If Trammell handles the pitcher-friendly Florida State League the same way he handled Midwest League pitching, he could get a taste of Double-A before the end of the campaign.
More News
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...