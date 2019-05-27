Trammell hit his fourth homer of the season Sunday for Double-A Chattanooga in the course of a 2-for-5 game, breaking out of a slump that saw him hitting .189 for the month of May prior to the game, MiLB.com reports.

Trammell has struggled to hit the ball with authority at Double-A, posting a .245/.389/.358 line. One bright note has been his 19.7 BB%, to go along with 11 stolen bases, but he has only eight extra-base hits in 193 plate appearances.