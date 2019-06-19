Reds' Taylor Trammell: Lands on IL with hamstring strain
Trammell was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chattanooga with a left hamstring strain.
He got off to a great start in his first taste of Double-A, but pitchers adjusted and Trammell had been unable to make his own adjustments. The tooled up outfielder was hitting .222/.341/.285 with one home run and nine steals (on nine attempts) in 144 at-bats since May 1. He will likely be out through the All-Star break.
