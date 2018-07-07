Trammell and Hunter Greene were named to the U.S. squad for the Futures Game, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. They are the two representatives from the Reds.

Trammell has spent the 2018 season at High-A Daytona, where he's hitting .307/.405/.444 in 301 plate appearances. He also has 12 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

