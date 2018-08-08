Reds' Taylor Trammell: Out with concussion
Trammell hit the seven-day disabled list with concussion symptoms after crashing into the outfield wall Tuesday for High-A Daytona, source reports.
Trammell has been in a slump for Dayton and now will have to wait at least a week to drag himself out of it. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 15, but concussion recovery timelines can be difficult to predict.
