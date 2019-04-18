Trammell went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Wednesday in Double-A Chattanooga's 3-2 win over Mississippi.

Trammell has driven in a run in all but three of his first 11 games at the Double-A level and is slashing an impressive .351/.500/.622. His improved plate discipline early on may be the most encouraging development, as he owns an 11:12 BB:K through 48 plate appearances.