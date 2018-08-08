Trammell is 10-for-50 with zero home runs and a 15:6 K:BB in his last 13 games with High-A Daytona.

He stole the show at the Futures Game, but his batting average has dropped from .288 to .276 over this mini slump. While he isn't hitting for as much power this season (.130 ISO) as he did in 2017 at Low-A (.169 ISO), part of that is due to the pitcher-friendly nature of the Florida State League. Just in terms of league context, Trammell has been almost as good as he was last season, sporting a 127 wRC+ at High-A after posting a 131 wRC+ at Low-A. It's important to note that he has more pure speed than his 19-for-29 stolen-base success rate suggests, as he's still working on reading pitchers and learning how to best put his speed to use.