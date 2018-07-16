Reds' Taylor Trammell: Takes MVP honors in Futures Game
Trammell hit a home run and triple in his two at-bats to take home MVP honors in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game.
The ball was flying out of the yard at Nationals Park, but Trammell's homer off Indians farmhand Kieran Lovegrove was the longest of the two sides' eight home runs on the afternoon, traveling an estimated 438 feet. Trammell looked like he might have added another homer to his ledger on his deep drive in the eighth inning, but the ball ended up smacking off the center-field wall, forcing Trammell to leg out a triple. The 20-year-old outfielder entered the season as one of the Reds' top prospects and has only further burnished his stock. In addition to his accomplishments Sunday, Trammell has supplied a .815 OPS and 16 stolen bases across 325 plate appearances in the Florida State League.
