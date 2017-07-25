Reds' Taylor Trammell: Toolsy outfielder turning heads at Low-A
Trammell, 19, is slashing .285/.360/.453 with eight home runs, 55 RBI and 28 steals through 93 games for Low-A Dayton.
While speed is Trammell's greatest asset, he has shown surprisingly decent pop this season as well, including 19 doubles and nine triples. While he is still striking out a bit too much, the left fielder is also not afraid to draw a walk. Trammell has proven far more polished with the bat than anticipated since coming straight out of high school.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...