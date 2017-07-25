Trammell, 19, is slashing .285/.360/.453 with eight home runs, 55 RBI and 28 steals through 93 games for Low-A Dayton.

While speed is Trammell's greatest asset, he has shown surprisingly decent pop this season as well, including 19 doubles and nine triples. While he is still striking out a bit too much, the left fielder is also not afraid to draw a walk. Trammell has proven far more polished with the bat than anticipated since coming straight out of high school.

