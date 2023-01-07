Guerrero signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Saturday.
The 31-year-old righty owns a 5.77 ERA across 106 career big-league innings, the last of which came in 2019. He spent last season in Japan, posting a 3.52 ERA in 46 innings for the Chiba Lotte Marines. He'll fight for a low-leverage relief role in camp.
