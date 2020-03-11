Reds' Tejay Antone: Among Reds first cuts
Antone was among the Reds first 11 spring training cuts Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Others sent to the Reds' minor league camp include David Carpenter, Ryan Hendrix, Nick Lodolo, Tony Santillan, Josh Smith, Chris Okey, Jonathan India, Blake Trahan, Stuart Fairchild and Boog Powell.
None of these cuts qualify as a surprise, though there was a smidgen of a chance that Antone or Smith could have won the last bullpen spot. But this is one of the annual landmarks of spring training - players getting sent down that don't have much of a chance of making the Opening Day roster. Antone could still be in line for a midseason call-up after getting promoted to the 40-man roster in November.
