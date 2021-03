Antone threw three scoreless innings against the Rockies on Monday, striking out three with no walks, while allowing two hits.

The difference between this outing and his previous spring training appearance was that Antone started this game, and got to work on his pre-start routine a little more. A report on Friday suggested that Michael Lorenzen is the leading candidate for the fifth starter's job, but Antone continues to make a pretty good case for the role.