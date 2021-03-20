Antone (groin) will throw a side session Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Antone remains day-to-day while recovering from a right groin strain. If he doesn't experience any setbacks during his throwing session Saturday, Antone could return to Cactus League play soon and should remain on track for Opening Day. Assuming he's healthy to begin the regular season, the right-hander could compete for a spot in the rotation, especially since Sonny Gray (back) doesn't expect to be ready for Opening Day.