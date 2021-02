Antone is in a job battle with Wade Miley and Michael Lorenzen spot, as the Reds are leaning towards using a five-man rotation, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds, like many other teams, have discussed the possibility of a six-man rotation, but for now it looks more likely that they'll begin with five. It's going to be a fluid situation for them and many other teams, particularly with younger pitchers that need to have their workload monitored.