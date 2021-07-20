Antone (forearm) will start throwing bullpen sessions sometime next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The righty landed on the injured list June 26 with a right forearm strain, but he received a plasma injection in early July and has been recovering since. Barring any setbacks, Antone should progress from bullpens into live sessions before ultimately going on a rehab assignment. With so many steps between him and an activation from the IL, Antone still appears to be on track for an early-August return.