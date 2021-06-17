Antone (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday and could be activated by Sunday at the earliest, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Antone has been traveling with the Reds during their current road trip, but he won't return from the injured list when he's first eligible Friday. Manager David Bell said that the 27-year-old could return Sunday if his bullpen session goes "extremely well," so it's possible the right-hander could be available for the series finale against the Padres or early next week in Minnesota.