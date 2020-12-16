Antone was mentioned as one of the Reds' internal alternatives at closer by manager David Bell following the Raisel Iglesias trade to the Angels, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Antone split time between the rotation and the bullpen in his rookie season, starting four games while relieving in nine others, often pitching in multiple innings. He proved to have quite a bit of success in relief, and missed a lot of bats along the way. The one statistical red flag is that he gave up 16 walks in 35.1 innings.