Antone (forearm) recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection and is expected to return from the injured list near the end of July, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander had an MRI on his forearm come back clean last weekend, and he's now received a PRP injection to aid his recovery. It's unclear when Antone is expected to resume throwing, and when he does it should provide a better idea how realistic a return in late July would be.