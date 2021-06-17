Antone (forearm) has been traveling with the Reds on their current road trip and throwing before games, but probably won't be ready to return when first eligible on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reds manager David Bell suggested that the delay in Antone's return would be measured in terms of days. "I'm still hopeful that he comes back while we're in San Diego," Bell said. "The way his days lined up for bullpens and everything, I don't think it's going to be Friday."