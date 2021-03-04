Antone struck out five of the seven batters he faced in his spring training debut Wednesday, throwing between 97-to-99 mph on his fastball while mixing in a sharp slider, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "(In the minors) he was a sinker ball pitcher, but 90 miles an hour with good command," Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. "Tonight, he was 97 to 99 consistently, just (an) electric fastball and (his) slider was as good as it's ever been."

Antone is in a battle for the Reds' fifth starter job, with Wade Miley presumably the favorite to take the fourth starter's role. It would behoove the Reds to find as many innings for both Antone and Michael Lorenzen, even if one of them doesn't get in the starting rotation to begin the season.