Antone left Sunday's spring game against the Padres due to a mild right groin strain, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Antone allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings during Sunday's start, but he was unable to complete the third frame due to a groin issue. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force Anton to miss additional time, or whether the issue will impact his availability for Opening Day.