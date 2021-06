The Reds are expected to activate Antone (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Antone threw two bullpen sessions over the weekend without incident, leaving the Reds optimistic that he'll be ready to rejoin the bullpen after getting a day of rest Monday. Once reinstated, Antone should immediately factor into the Reds' late-inning plans after he compiled seven holds and three saves prior to landing on the IL.