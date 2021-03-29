Antone (hip) said Monday that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

While this isn't quite confirmation from the team that Antone will avoid a trip to the injured list to start the season, it's seemingly the next best thing. Antone entered camp as a potential starter, but minor groin and hip issues prevented him from building up the necessary pitch count. He could still enter the rotation at some point this season and will be a very interesting fantasy option should that happen if he can get anywhere close to repeating his 2.80 ERA and 31.9 percent strikeout rate from his 35.1-inning debut last season, but he'll pitch in relief for now.