Antone is heading back to the IL with the same right forearm strain that previously sidelined him, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Antone had only been back for two games this week and wasn't effective in either outing. With Lucas Sims also out, the Reds will be pressed to find good relief work. The most likely closers in their bullpen are Brad Brach, Amir Garrett and Heath Hembree, but they don't have a designated closer by manager David Bell's design.