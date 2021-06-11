Antone (undisclosed) will be placed on the injured list Friday for what the Reds hope will be a minimum-length stay, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Manager David Bell said that Antone was unavailable Thursday, and while the team still hasn't specified the nature of the injury, it's evidently serious enough to shut him down for at least a brief period. He hasn't pitched since Sunday, so the Reds can backdate the transaction by three days, leaving him eligible to return next Friday. His absence will be a big loss for the Reds, as he owns a 1.41 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 32 innings of relief this season, saving three games.